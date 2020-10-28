Jeraldine "Jeri" F. Chartrand, 74, of Holliston, passed away on October 22nd, 2020. Born in Hoboken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Madlyn (Stephens) LaPreste and Joseph Rongo. She was the wife of thirtyone years to Richard Chartrand of Holliston. Jeri was a longtime resident of Holliston, where she ran her own business as a day care provider. With unending patience and a sense of humor, Jeri spent her life dedicated to her family and the children that she cared for. Besides her husband, Jeri is survived by two daughters, Cari Ryding and her spouse, Lauri of Natick and Melissa Keeler of Westborough. She also leaves behind her sister, Trude McGrath and her husband, Michael of Texas as well as five grandchildren, Stephen and Megan Keeler and John, Claudia and Grace Tatian as well as several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
