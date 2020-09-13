Jeronimo 'Jerry' F. Morales, 90, of Marlboro, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester after a years-long fight with cancer. Jerry was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Jeronimo and Francisca (Sierra) Morales. He moved with his family to New York City in his late teens. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and became a medical laboratory specialist in chemistry and bloodwork, the focus of his 20 years of service in Army. highlighting Jerry's military service, he drew the blood of the legendary Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Hawaii in the 1950s. He ended his military career in Massachusetts, where he wanted his children to receive their education. Jerrys Army service included postings in many U.S. States, Panama and Germany. He received numerous military honors and retired honorably from the Army in 1968. One of Jerrys first Army assignments took him to Albuquerque, N.M., where he met his wife of 66 years, Maria O. Perez. They became tireless travelers, taking in attractions, parks and vacation hotspots of many U.S. states, Mexico, Panama, and Europe. Jerrys lifelong passions of thoroughbred horse racing and the N.Y. Yankees were also instilled and shared with family. Jerry became a true thoroughbred racing handicapper, always generously sharing his winnings with his family. Jerry loved and embraced God and his Catholic Church. He loved music, dancing, cooking and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his daughter Rebeca; two sons, Eduardo, Carlos and his wife Nicole and his four grandchildren, Maya, Reina, Olivia and Carlos Jr.; his sister Mercedes Negron and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Maria who died in November 2019 A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect Street, Marlboro. Jerry will be laid to rest in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Jerrys name to either the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 4899 Belfort Rd Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com