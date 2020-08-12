Jesse P. Thompson, 35, of Marlborough, died suddenly August 5, 2020. Beloved son of Sheila D. Thompson of Marlborough, and the late Robert W. Thompson. Dear brother of Tracey Thompson & her boyfriend John Rotigliano of Westborough. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Jesses life at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes and complete obituary, kindly visit www.mccarththyfh.com
