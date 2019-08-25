|
Jessie G. (Garrard) Coffin, 96, of Marlborough formerly of Natick and Moultonborough, NH passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in 1922 in Glenshaw, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Mabel (Rutledge) Garrard, and the beloved wife of the late Melvin H. Coffin. Jessie met the love of her life Melvin while he was serving in the Navy during World War II. They married in 1946 after the war and moved to his native Framingham. They moved to Natick in 1948 where they raised their four children. She was very active in the First Congregational Church of Natick and the Womans Union. Jessie worked for many years as a Secretary at Wellesley College. In 1978 they retired to their home in Moultonborough NH where she was very active in the United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Womens club, where she served on many committees and was at one time president of the United Methodist Women. The definition of a matri- arch, Jessie enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed time spent with her many friends. She is survived by her children, Arthur Coffin and his wife Karol, Barbara Coffin, Patricia Coffin Turner and her husband Patrick, Robert Coffin and his wife Patricia, nine grandchildren Geoffrey, Jason, Sarah, Steven, Garrett, Amanda, Daniel, Gregory, and Jared, sixteen great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her hus- band Melvin, she was predeceased by her nine siblings and great granddaughter Maibel Turner. Family and friends will honor and remember Jessies life by gathering for her Memorial service on Monday, September 9th in The Martha | Mary Chapel, 35 Dutton Rd., Sudbury at 10 oclock. A private interment will be at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to a . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019