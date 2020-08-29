Jill Sutherland Fitzgerald, With a heavy heart we announce the death of Jill Sutherland Fitzgerald 53, of Franklin August 15 from complications from a stroke. She was the wife of the late John A. Fitzgerald who died in 2014. Born in Framingham on December 4, 1966, the daughter of Kenneth and Susan Sutherland of Naples, Florida, Jill had lived in Medway for several years before moving to Franklin. She was a graduate of Marion High School in Framingham and also a graduate of Bentley College. In addition to her parents she is survived by her children, Tyler Fitzgerald of Franklin and her twins, Kaitlyn and Drew Fitzgerald of Franklin. She is also survived by her siblings, Robert Sutherland and his wife Lu of Plymouth and Kenneth Sutherland, Jr. of Westborough. She was the niece of John and Brenda Carroll of Oxford and sister-in-law of Paul and Cindy Fitzgerald of Charlton and Kurt and also Diane Pitz of Charlton She is also survived by her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Puga the pug wonders where she is. She will be greatly missed . Due to COVID 19 a memorial/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the www.gofundme.com/f/the-fitzgerald-family-fund
. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
).