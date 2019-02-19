|
|
Joan A. Cooper Joan A. Cooper NATICK: Joan A. Cooper, 86, a longtime resident of Natick, MA passed away Saturday February 16, 2019 at the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in Boston and lived in Everett before moving to Natick, MA. She was a graduate of Natick High School and a resident of Natick for over 60 years. Joan was naturally artful and creatively talented and had a great love of gardening and nature. She was devoted to her family and friends. Her children and grandchildren will always treasure the family gatherings and holidays that were the center of their lives for so many years. She was a kind and gentle person and was loved by all who knew her. Her angelic voice and singing brought joy to those around her. She was the beloved wife, for 49 years, of the late Robert W. Cooper. Daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Legere) Huwe. Loving mother of Robert Cooper Jr. of Milton, Suzanne Young of Natick, Therese Cooper of Uxbridge and Jeanne Cooper of Cranston, RI. Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth Williams, Robert Cooper III, Christina and Scott Cooper, James and Erin Kiteley, Ellie LaPan, Benjamin Young, Siena and Mikaya Parente. Great grandmother to Violet and Dexter Williams, Chase Cooper and Maverick Paul Marcou. Loving sister of Richard Huwe of Ashland, Carole Quilty of Natick, and sister-in-law Lucille Cooper of Waterboro, Maine. Adored Cousin and Aunt to her large extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 44 E Central Street, Natick. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Visiting hours are Thursday, February 21, 2019 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Joans memory to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700 Rosemont, IL 60018 or visit: www.seasonsfounda tion.org/donate and/or The Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 1890 or visit: www.dementiasociety. org/donate For the guest book, obituary and additional information please visit www.everett funeral.com. |
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019