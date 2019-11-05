|
|
Joan A. (Fitzpatrick) Kelly, 88, formerly of Cochituate, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 3, 2019 following a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Monto; Edward L. OReilly and James H. Kelly. Joan was the devoted mother of Steve OReilly and his wife Bonnie of Venice, FL; Edward Butch OReilly and his wife Evelyn of Sharon; Donna Kieft of Grafton; Joanie Stepp and her husband John of Palmetto, FL; Larry OReilly and his wife Nancy of Wrentham; Keith OReilly of Devon, PA; Nancy Chabot and her husband Jerry of Shrewsbury; James OReilly of Cochituate; John OReilly of Highland, CA and the late Raymond Joey Monto. Also survived by sixteen grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Joan had been a longtime resident of Cochituate and had resided in Bedford, NH for over nine years at Ridgefield where she had many friends. She was an accomplished painter and painted oils of many beautiful landscapes. She loved to do crafts and was an avid bingo player. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called her Nana and G-Nana. She will be fondly remembered and loved by all of the lives that she touched. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Her funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Community United Methodist Church, 5 Damon St (corner of Rt. 27 and Damon St) Cochtiuate Village, Wayland. Interment will follow in Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Joans memory may be sent to the Ridgefield Center, Patient Activity Fund, 25 Ridgewood Road, Bedford, NH 03110. For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019