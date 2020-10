Joan C. (Blakely) Turcotte, 83, of Marlborough passed away on Monday October 12, 2020 at The Christopher House in Worcester. She was the wife of Donald E. Turcotte who passed away in 2017. Complete obituary and online guestbook may be viewed at https://www.collinsfuneral.com/obituary/Joan-Turcotte . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough.