Joan E. (Pineau) Gagnon, 85, of Cedar St. Uxbridge, a longtime Waltham resident died Thurs. July 18, 2019 at Rose Monahan House in Worcester after an illness. Her husband of 67 years Joseph Leo Gagnon died Dec. 26, 2018. She is survived by her 12 children Deborah LeBlanc of Kissimmee, FL, Gary Gagnon and his wife Loan of Bellingham, Joseph R. Gagnon and his wife Maria of Peabody, Mark Gagnon of Waltham, David Gagnon and his wife Suzanne of Douglas, Denise Brosnahan and her husband Patrick of Uxbridge, Mary Ann Scott and her husband Kevin of Dennis, MA, John Gagnon and his wife Celia of Holliston, William Gagnon and his partner Thomas Pomfret of Auburn, Mechelle Linehan and her husband Steve of Uxbridge, Mathew Gagnon and Timothy Gagnon both of Woonsocket, RI; 28 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; a sister Lillian Cormier of Knoxville, TN; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a granddaughter Emilee Dawn Gagnon, daughter-in-law, Ann Marie Gagnon, and a son-in-law, Henry LeBlanc. She was sister of the late Billy Pineau, Judy Champagne, and Marie Champagne. Born in Waltham, MA on Oct. 8, 1933, she was the daughter of Henry and Mary (Gallant) Pineau and lived in Uxbridge 14 years, previously living in Hollywood, FL. Mrs. Gagnon was a stay at home mother, raising and caring for her 12 children, and later worked with her late husband Joseph for FEMA many years. She loved playing bingo with family and friends. She was an avid Red Sox fan, and loved spending summers in Scituate and wintering in Hollywood, FL. She will be remembered as a caring, loving mother, and will be deeply missed. Her Funeral Service will be held on Sun. July 21, 2019 at 2 pm in Tancrell Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge. Calling hours at the funeral home are Sun. July 21 from 11 am- 2 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Emilee Dawn Gagnon Memorial Scholarship, Westfield State Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1630, Westfield, MA 01086-1630. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 20, 2019