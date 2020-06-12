Joan Frances Lanoue, 84, of Holliston, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Cornerstone in Milford. Born in New Bedford, she was the daughter of the late Alletta (Allen) and John Bancroft. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Richard S. Lanoue. Joan was a graduate of Holy Family High School and St. Lukes, where she studied nursing. She was a member of the medical team that performed the first kidney transplant. Joan met the love of her life, Richard, at Coxs Ice Cream Shop. Joan made her home with her husband and children in Holliston before moving to Cornerstone of Milford. She took pleasure in writing poetry and she loved music...especially playing guitar, piano and the organ. Joan is survived by five children, Susanne McCarthy of Holliston, Nannette Fitzgerald and her husband, John of Princeton, Bernadette Shaw and her husband, William of Medway, Richard Lanoue of Argyle, TX, and John Lanoue of Nashua, NH. She also leaves behind her siblings, Barbara Wright and her husband, Ralph of Fairhaven, MA, John Bancroft and his wife, Eileen of Teaticket, MA; as well as 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Marc, Matthew, Tyler, Timothy, Brittany and her husband, Matt, Carsten, Connor, Alletta and Laura; 2 great-grandchildren, Mila and Eddie; as well as many godchildren, nephews, nieces and friends. She is predeceased by her sister, Patricia Broadland. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 14th from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Due to regulations, we ask that you please practice social distancing and wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cornerstone Activity Fund, 11 Birch St. Milford, MA 01757 or to Richard Lanoue Memorial Scholarship Fund, Joseph P. Keefe Technical High School, 750 Winter St, Framingham, MA 01702
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 12, 2020.