Joan L. (McLellan) Dolan, 89, a longtime resident of Framingham and Lowell died Friday April 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Neil J. & Mary (Morrissey) McLellan. A graduate of Framingham High School and St. Elizabeths Nursing School in Brighton, she worked as an RN at St. Elizabeths Hospital, Leonard Morse Hospital and Boston City Hospital. Always one to take care of those around her, she raised her family in the home she was brought up in. Joanie LOVED chocolate, took much joy working in her flower garden, reading a good book, and quite possible baked the best apple pie. Joans family was her world, her children, William P. of Lowell, Louise D of Haverhill, Chris N. & his wife Marin of Milford, Neil A. of Lowell, and Michael A. & his wife Deborah of Londonderry, NH, her grandchildren, Andy, Rachel and Abby, her sister Mary Colonna of Framingham, her brother, Neil McLellan of CA, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved sons Kevin M. and Lawrence J, and her sisters, Rita McLellan and Eileen McLellan-Butner. Due to the current health regulations, family and friends will honor and remember Joans life at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Joans name to https://www.charities.org/funds/americas-charities-coronavirus-response-fund, or a . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with Joans family, please kindly visit at www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020