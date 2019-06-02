|
Joan M. (Masterson) Hoffman, 80 of Sandwich, passed away due to complications from surgery with family by her side at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis on Friday, May 24, 2019. A lifelong resident of Natick before moving to Sandwich, she was born in Worcester on March 23, 1939 to the late William and Rita (Callan) Masterson. She was a Nurses Aide for many years at the Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. Beloved wife of Robert A. Hoffman whom she was married for 59 years. They were married at the St. Patrick's Church in Natick on Saturday, September 5, 1959 and she was just four months short of their 60th wedding anniversary at the time of her death. Devoted mother of Robert A. Hoffman, Jr. and his wife Edna of Natick, John F. Hoffman of Natick, Gary W. Hoffman of Natick, and David M. Hoffman of Kansas City, MO. Cherished Meme of Kaitlyn M. Hoffman whom she loved and adored with all her heart. Joan is survived by her sisters Rita Wing of Framingham, Sandra Masterson of Natick, and Debra Mahoney and her husband Edward of Framingham. Joan loved reading and was an avid sports fan. One of her first words spoken after her surgery was, "Did the Bruins win". But above all else, she loved her family. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, and friend, always thinking of others first. To know her was to love her. A private service will be held by the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 154 6A Sandwich, MA for the family at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019