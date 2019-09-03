|
Wth profound sadness, the family of Joan M Masciarelli announces the passing of their Mother, who died on August 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to her husband Frank. Born in Providence R.I., her family moved to Wayland MA, where Joan attended the schools there, graduating from Wayland High School. While there, she was involved in many school clubs and activities including managing the girls basketball team. She worked for the New England Telephone Co. in the 1950s before getting married and raising a family. Joan was a wonderfully devoted mother, who taught her children about art, travel, books, and antiques to name a few. She traveled to Italy, Ireland, England and Spain. She was always on the go, involved in many city events, like the Marlboro Historical Society, the voting polls, volunteering at sporting events and charity work. Joan was an avid collector of just about everything...her hands were rarely still. Joan worked for the Marlboro school system for over 20 years, until her retirement in 1999. Kind, compassionate, selfless and brave are words to describe her. She was just a very special beautiful lady that was an amazing Mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed everyday by her five children, Joanne, Lynn, Stephen, Nancy and Nick, their spouses and her seven grandchildren. In honor of Joan, please have a great cup of coffee, a blueberry muffin and a leisurely walk on the beach with your loved ones. Joan will Rest In Peace with her beloved Frank at Evergreen Cemetery in Marlboro.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019