Joan M. (Warner) Pederzoli, 87 of Cape Canaveral FL, former longtime resident of Springfield, MA passed away on Thursday December 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her best friend and dedicated husband Charles, her very young daughters, Donna, Susan, and Ann Marie and her twin sister Joyce Beaulieu. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Warner and Imelda Brunette. Joan is survived by her sisters Patricia and her husband Arthur Psholka and Margie Jackson. She is also survived by 10 nieces and 3 nephews and their families. Joan graduated from Westfield State College and earned a master degree from Boston University. She was a sewing teacher for Springfield Adult Education, a coordinator in the Springfield Adult Education Program, needle trade teacher and assistant principal at Putman Vocational High School. She and her husband were avid boaters, 50 year members of the United States Power Squadron and members of the Springfield Yacht and Canoe Club. She and her husband lived on their boat for 20 years, traveling the East coast to Florida and back to Chester, CT every year. Joan was a Eucharistic minister for over 20 years serving at the Divine Mercy Church in Merritt, FL and also at St. Joseph's Church in Chester, CT. She relished spending time with family members and friends. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday (January 6, 2020) at 10 a.m. in St. Patricks Church, 1900 Allen Street, Springfield MA. Burial of her cremains will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Springfield MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for obituary and condolence book.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 30, 2019