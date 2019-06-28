|
Joan M. (McLean) Zanchi, 79, a lifelong resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was the wife of Louis J. Zanchi of Framingham with whom she shared 37 years of marriage. Born in Framingham, the daughter of the late Austin K. and Sadie McLean, she was a graduate of Framingham High with the class of 1957 and was employed by the Town of Framingham School Department as an assistant accountant until retiring in 1990. Joan was an artist, and enjoyed drawing, but her passion was animals, she loved them and they loved her. A longtime active member of the Hartford Street Presbyterian Church, she was very involved in A Place To Turn Food Pantry. In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: David J. Zanchi of Las Vegas; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons: Louis W. Zanchi and Richard L. Zanchi both of whom died in 2017 and Michael J. Zanchi who died in 2014, 3 brothers and 1 sister. A time of visiting will be held Tuesday July 2 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eric Markman officiating. Interment will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham Centre. The family requests flowers be omitted, instead, a donation to "A Place To Turn Food Pantry", 99 Hartford St., Natick, MA. 01760 in Joan's name would be appreciated. Please visit www.boyle brothers.com for further information..
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 28, 2019