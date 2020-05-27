|
Joan Paula Money Holmes, Walpole, age 81, passed away peacefully May 22, 2020 due to a brief illness. Joan- or Penny, as she was known to friends and family - was an active member of her community. She was a member of the Wellesley Rotary Club, honored with the Paul Harris Fellow Award, by the Trustees of the Rotary International. Penny was recognized for supporting the humanitarian efforts and educational programs. She also served as an Ambassador of the Natick Service Council and gave countless hours to serve others. She was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Joan Paula Money was a graduate of Needham High School and Framingham Teachers College. She enjoyed being an elementary school teacher and loved coaching the girls after school team sport program in Natick, Mass. She was married to Robert William Holmes, of R. W. Holmes Realty Company for 34 years and predeceased. Penny was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She was a passionate gardener and spent many hours in the garden visiting with her neighbors at New Pond Village, who will be missed. She loved to watch the butterflies and birds gravitate to her yard. Though her health was failing, her continual pride and joy was spending time with her family. Penny is survived by her sister Betsy Wood, her daughter Penny LeBlanc and husband Joseph, and sons Garry Holmes and wife Elaine, Jeffry Holmes and wife Diane, and Roger Holmes and wife Sarah. Adored Nana of Paula LeBlanc, Amanda LeBlanc, Elizabeth Holmes, Alexa Holmes, Megan Holmes, Katie Holmes, Sydney Holmes, Jennifer Holmes, Nate Holmes, Emily Holmes, and Charlotte Holmes, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Funeral Services and Interment Private In lieu of flowers donation to the Natick Service Council (Food Pantry or the Brack Career Development Center), and Hope Floats Healing & Wellness Center.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 27, 2020