Carolyn sincere thoughts of kindness to you and yours on your mothers passing.
She made the best peanut butter sandwiches of any mom on Summer Street.
Joan P. (Pierce) McGrath of Framingham formerly of Natick and Eastham passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on May 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. McGrath. Devoted mother of Carolyn Parmenter and her husband Gerald of Framingham, Richard McGrath and deceased wife Jacqueline of Mendon, and Martha Otowchits and her husband Edward of Framingham. Daughter of the late Ned and Grace (Wight) Pierce. Sister of the late Ned Pierce Jr., Richard Pierce, and Carolyn Miccile. Loving grandmother of James Parmenter, Martha Parmenter, Richard McGrath Jr., Paige Rubenstein, Brian Otowchits, Michael Otowchits, and 4 great grandchildren. Joan enjoyed many years working for Coan Oil, Honeywell, and Wellesley National Bank. She was a longtime member of the Natick Unitarian Church. Joan enjoyed rug hooking, working in her garden, and listening to the Metropolitan Opera every Saturday. Most of all Joan enjoyed the holidays and the many summer cookouts surrounded by friends and family. Funeral Services and Interment Private. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 3, 2020.