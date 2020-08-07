Joan Pinsky

Joan Bayon Pinsky, 85, of Southborough and formerly of Framingham passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Metro West Medical Center in Framingham, after a period of declining health. She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Born in Holyoke, to Edward and Ruth (Thompson) Bayon. She grew up in Holyoke, graduated from Holyoke High School, and received her teaching degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1956. Following graduation and a trip to Europe, she launched her teaching career in the Trumbull, CT school system. After getting married, she moved to Framingham in 1963, where she raised four children and enjoyed a very successful career as a media sales executive at Network World before retiring in 1998. She moved to Southborough shortly after her retirement. Her passions were painting, travelling, family and friends. She was fond of giving wise advice to anyone who would take it, and she was not bashful about sharing her opinions, especially to her children and grandchildren. Her family relied on her for counsel, wisdom, and guidance. She loved hosting holiday gatherings, going out to dinner with her friends, vacations at the beach, travel, 'cousins parties,' spirited reunions with her 'Chi O' sorority sisters, and lobster dinners. She also loved spending time doing just about anything with her children and grandchildren (although we never got her out in a kayak). She was extremely independent and had a unique balance of creativity and artistic expression coupled with analytical, practical, and methodical thinking. She enjoyed a good joke and had a keen wit. Joans greatest love was her family, and she was affectionately known as 'Gramma Joan' to her grandchildren. Our Mom was the strongest person we have ever known. There was not an obstacle she couldnt overcome. And she was a life-long teacher. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Joan is survived by her children, David Pinsky and his wife Debra of Southampton; Jeff Pinsky of Wakefield, RI; Gregg Pinsky of Sudbury; Karen Williams and her husband Craig of Framingham; a sister, Barbara Chambers of Wellesley; five grandchildren, Brian, Amanda, Jonathan and his wife Amber, Jordan, and Kristen; a great granddaughter, Hailey, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private family Mass will be held with a burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in her name to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, www.joslin.org
