|
|
Joan Spindler Ashland, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, Sarasota, FL and Massapequa, NY passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born September 3, 1931 in White Plains, NY to the late Harry and Lily (Kornblum) Svigals. Joan was a 1949 graduate of Mepham High School in Merrick, NY. She furthered her education at Queens College of New York graduated in 1953 with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. Joan enjoyed playing tennis, bowling and spending time with her extended family. She also took many trips traveling the world with her husband and best friends, Marie and Ed Gorman. Joan volunteered for many years at both Temple Judea in Massapequa, NY and Temple Emanu-El in Sarasota, FL. She was also active on various committees at the Willows Independent Living in Westborough, MA. Joan is survived by her son, David (Lisa) Spindler; grandchildren, Mich- ael Spindler and Amy Spindler; son-in-law, Gordon Killian and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Killian; husband, Marvin Spindler and sister, Betty (Ivan) Schwartz. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232, with Rabbi Glickman officiating. Burial to immediately follow at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Marvin Spindler Fund at Temple Emanu-El.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020