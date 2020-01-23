|
Joan Virdinlia, 78, a resident of Framingham since 1969, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Brigham and Womens in Boston. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family and friends, including her incredible team of caring doctors and nurses. Born in Fall River, MA, on April 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late John Panek and Angela (Burda) Panek, both formerly of Tiverton, RI. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island in 1963, Joan was a Registered Pharmacist in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Before she retired in March 2005, she was employed for 32 years at the Leonard Morse Hospital pharmacy in Natick, MA. Joan is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Paul W. Virdinlia, of Framingham, with whom she has shared a truly inspirational life together for 55 years as they have had many adventures taking them to all 7 continents, 84 countries, and 46 states. In addition to her husband, Joan leaves behind her two children: Stephen P. Virdinlia of Shrewsbury and Carol M. Armstrong and her husband Ted of Northborough; three grandchildren: Brandon Armstrong of West Roxbury, Brittany Armstrong of Dedham, and Tyler Armstrong of Framingham; one great granddaughter: Nori Armstrong of West Roxbury; one sister: Carolyn Brookman and her husband Roger of Hawaii; three nieces and one nephew; along with other members of the extended family. Visiting hours are Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, January 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 830 Worcester Road (Rte 9E), Framingham. Interment to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joan's name to (stjude.org). For further information, please visit www.Boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020