Joann E. Kuse, 85, died January 17, 2020. Joann was born in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Russell and Florence Rhodes Walborn. She was a member of Riverside UMC in Elizabeth City, NC, and throughout her life loved singing and writing. Joann was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed volunteering at the hospital. Her friends and associates knew her as a true, loyal and very special person. Most of all, she loved being a mom. Joann was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William Edwin Bill Kuse, and a daughter, Laura Beth Kuse. Left to cherish her memory are her children Robert Bob Kuse (Nancy) of Chesapeake, VA, Jennifer Kuse (Nick Pacitto) of Bellingham, MA, John Kuse of Wareham, MA, and Karl Kuse of Billerica, MA, grandchildren, Zachary and Robert Kuse, and a host of other family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 am at Willow Creek Retirement Home, 516 Great Bridge Blvd., Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Riverside UMC c/o www.tmcfunding.com or to an animal shelter of ones choice. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020