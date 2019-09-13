|
Joanna C. S. (Van Gent) Tober, 91, of Millville, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 7, 2019, at home after a lengthy illness, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Tober was raised in the Netherlands; she moved to Sudbury with her husband many years ago. Beloved wife of the late Hendrik Tober; devoted mother of Edwin D. Tober and his wife Maria of North Andover, Robert P. Tober and his wife Cindy of Millville, the late Berend Tober and his wife Heather of Maryland; proud grandmother of Rebecca Tober of Beverly, Amelia and Daniel Tober, both of Millville, Joanne and Gabriella Tober, both of North Andover, Mallory and Beatrix Tober, both of Maryland. She was predeceased by eight siblings and leaves many nieces and nephews in Holland. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 10AM at Mount Wads- worth Cemetery, Concord Road, Sudbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Massachusetts Alzheimers Disease Research Center https://give.massge neral.org/madrc. Tufts Medical Center (memo Dementia Clinic), ATTN: Development Office, 800 Washington Street, #231, Boston, MA 02111. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019