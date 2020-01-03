Home

Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
Joanne F. Whelan Obituary
Joanne F. Whelan, 76 of Harwich passed away peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital on December 30, 2019. She was the loving wife of William V. Whelan for 53 years. Joanne was born in Waltham and graduated Framingham High School. She and Bill raised their family in Ashland before moving to Harwich 24 years ago. She retired from New England Telephone/ Verizon after 24 years of service. In addition to her husband Joanne is survived by her children and their families; Julie Dias and her husband Armind of Wilbraham and their children Austin & Abigail; Teresa Whelan-LaFlamme and her husband Michael of Somersworth, NH and their children Samantha & Jaquelyn Foote and Mary and Michael LaFlamme; William Whelan Jr. and his wife Christina of Harwich & their son Max; Nicole Hennessey and her husband Joseph of Ashland and their children Kyra, Caley and Brynn; and Chosen Daughter Laurie Hart of RI. Joanne also leaves her brothers Richard Simpson and his wife Margaret Simpson, Louis Demeo, John Demeo and many nieces & nephews. Visitation will be held at Morris, OConnor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main St. Harwich Center on Saturday, January 4th from 1-3 pm followed by a service at 3 pm. Burial will be private. Notes of comfort may be made to her family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
