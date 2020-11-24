1/
Joanne H. Kearney
Joanne H. (Proia) Kearney, 77, of Hudson, MA, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 4pm until 7pm on Friday, November 27, 2020 at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9am on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by entombment in Calvary Mausoleum at 250 High St., Waltham, MA. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
