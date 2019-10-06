|
|
Joanne (Jody) L. Mahan, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully on October 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Jody was born on December 3, 1932 in New London , CT, the daughter of the late Arthur J. Levy and the late Edith (Horsman) Levy. After graduating from Wakefield High School, Jody attended Boston University, where she met the love of her life, the late Edward J. Mahan of Framingham. Ed and Jody lived in Framingham throughout their marriage. Ed was a lifelong resident of Framingham, and loved his hometown. Ed was a member of the Elks, while Jody was a member of the Emblem Club. Ed became national president of the Elks in 1997. Jody was never happier than to be by Eds side, laughing, smiling, and providing her unwavering support. She will ever be known as the First Lady of Elkdom. Jody was a proud and devoted mother to four. In 1976, she entered into the LPN program at Keefe Tech in Framingham, and received her LPN degree. She then worked at Leonard Morse hospital in Natick for many years. After travelling the country with Ed for the Elks, she then spent her time volunteering throughout town. She worked frequently at the local voting sites, she took part in the vigil at her beloved St Jeremiahs church, and she would perform various nurs- ing functions at the Callahan Senior Center. Her love for Framingham, and the people in it, shined through every day. Jody was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, and friend to all. Jody is survived by her four children, Michael and his wife Kathy of Mesa, AZ, Lauren Goddard of Northboro , Deborah Reddoch of Worcester, and Thomas and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury; nine grand- children; and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, and her loving husband, Edward J. Mahan of Framingham. Family and friends will honor and remember Jodys life by gathering for visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning October 10th at St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville, at 9 oclock. Burial will follow at the Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. Remembrances may be made in Jodys name to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org/Donate or Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256 www.elks.org/donate. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019