MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Joanne Mahan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
St. George Church
74 School St.
Saxonville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Mahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne L. Mahan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne L. Mahan Obituary
Joanne (Jody) L. Mahan, a longtime resident of Framingham, died peacefully on October 4, 2019 at the age of 86. Jody was born on December 3, 1932 in New London , CT, the daughter of the late Arthur J. Levy and the late Edith (Horsman) Levy. After graduating from Wakefield High School, Jody attended Boston University, where she met the love of her life, the late Edward J. Mahan of Framingham. Ed and Jody lived in Framingham throughout their marriage. Ed was a lifelong resident of Framingham, and loved his hometown. Ed was a member of the Elks, while Jody was a member of the Emblem Club. Ed became national president of the Elks in 1997. Jody was never happier than to be by Eds side, laughing, smiling, and providing her unwavering support. She will ever be known as the First Lady of Elkdom. Jody was a proud and devoted mother to four. In 1976, she entered into the LPN program at Keefe Tech in Framingham, and received her LPN degree. She then worked at Leonard Morse hospital in Natick for many years. After travelling the country with Ed for the Elks, she then spent her time volunteering throughout town. She worked frequently at the local voting sites, she took part in the vigil at her beloved St Jeremiahs church, and she would perform various nurs- ing functions at the Callahan Senior Center. Her love for Framingham, and the people in it, shined through every day. Jody was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, and friend to all. Jody is survived by her four children, Michael and his wife Kathy of Mesa, AZ, Lauren Goddard of Northboro , Deborah Reddoch of Worcester, and Thomas and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury; nine grand- children; and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, and her loving husband, Edward J. Mahan of Framingham. Family and friends will honor and remember Jodys life by gathering for visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning October 10th at St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville, at 9 oclock. Burial will follow at the Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. Remembrances may be made in Jodys name to: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org/Donate or Elks National Foundation, 2750 North Lakeview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614-2256 www.elks.org/donate. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now