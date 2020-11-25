HOPKINTON - Joanne M. Phipps, 74, of Hopkinton died Monday, November 23, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's. She is predeceased by her husband Lawrence "Butch" Phipps to whom she was married for over 40 years. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Francis "Max" Carey and Mary (McDonough) Carey.
Joanne graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1964 and retired from the Southborough Post Office after 27 years. She had a passion for horses, coached cheerleading and was heavily involved in the Boosters and community groups such as The Friends of Hopkinton.
She is survived by her daughters; Tara Brown and her husband Matthew and Teri Nelsen and her husband Darrick, all of Hopkinton. She also leaves her grandchildren, Brook, Cole and Trey Brown and Logan and Jackson Nelsen along with her sisters Ruth Maffei and husband Andy of NH, Fran Olsen and husband Bruce of VT, sister-in-law Mary Carey of Hopkinton and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Bill Carey.
A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial of cremains will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton. Due to current conditions, face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Hopkinton Community Partnership (https://www.hopkintoncommunitypartnership.com/
) 186 Ash Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748.