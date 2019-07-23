|
OBrien, Joanne (Santos) of Natick passed away, on July 14, 2019 at the age of 54. Beloved wife of Michael O'Brien. Devoted mother of Michael J. O'Brien. Loving daughter of Lillian Santos and the late John Santos. Sister of Edward Santos, Cathy Ledger, Donna Santos and the late John Santos. Joanne worked for many years as a cosmetologist in Natick and was also employed by Natick Public School in the preschool department where she made many friends. She volunteered her time in and around Natick and loved every minute of it. She loved spending weekends and time off in the summer at her wonderful Cape Cod House in West Harwich where she celebrated many parties and loved entertaining with family and friends. She loved traveling to many destinations in Florida with family and friends, it was her favorite thing to do. She loved going Walt Disney World with her husband and son as well as vacationing on the sandy beaches of Sanibel Island. She enjoyed many creative projects as a pastime and loved the different groups she belonged to. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick Thursday, July 25th at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Joanne may be made to ALS Association | Mass Chapter, 685 Canton Street, Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 23, 2019