|
|
Joel V. Rice of Warwick, Ma formerly of Woodville, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of Alden and Dorenda (Stewart) Rice. Joel graduated with high honors from Keefe Regional Technical School in Framingham, MA, and was an avid top-notch machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, many vacations to Ogunquit Beach, and his dog Jake. Besides his mother, Joel is survived by his loving wife Martha (Pratt) Rice; two sons, Jeremy and Daniel; his sister, Ethel (Temple), a nephew, nieces, in-laws and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Howard Rice. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com A service in the funeral home will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society or .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 20, 2019