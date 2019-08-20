|
|
Johannes Kirk, 99, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from complications due to a cerebral vascular accident which occurred on his 99th birthday. He was born in Madum, Denmark on August 10, 1920 the son of the late Simon Opstrup Jensen Kirk and Ottelie Christine (Jeppesen) Kirk. Johannes is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Vera Ann (Bokavich) Kirk of Framingham. He was the beloved father of Karen Kirk Adams and her husband Albert Adams of Ashland; Paul Kirk of Hopkinton and John Kirk and his wife Carolyn Kirk of Ashland. Cherished grandfather of Albert Adams, Jacqueline Adams, Peter Kirk, Thomas Kirk, John Paul Kirk and Daniel Kirk. Great-grandfather of Evalyn Adams and Clara Adams. Brother of Esther Kirk of Madum, Denmark and the late Jens, Martin, Frede, Ane Marie and Margrethe. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Johannes spent his formative years in Denmark and came to the United States in 1947 and was an American citizen. He has resided in Framingham for the past 61 years. He earned his BS in Engineering from the Technical Institute of Civil Engineering in Horsens, Denmark. He had a long and distinguished career as a Civil Engineer with both Andersen Nichols Company and Howard, Needle, Tammen and Bergendoff of Boston. His work included the Massachusetts Turnpike, urban renewal, interstate highways, and flood control and drainage improvement projects. He worked for several years on the design of the Southwest Corridor project in Boston. Johannes served proudly as a Sergeant First Class with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a recipient of a Bronze Star. He also served with the Ohio National Guard. He and his wife Vera and their family were one of the original communicants of Saint Anselm Church in Sudbury and were active within the church community. He was very accomplished and created many designs in woodworking, some of which adorn the interior of Saint Anselm Church. Johannes was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and his family was the most important aspect of his life. He will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew him. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30) Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Saint Anselm Church, 100 Landham Rd, Sudbury. Interment will follow in the Kirk family lot in Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Johannes memory may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences and directions, please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019