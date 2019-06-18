|
|
John A. DAllessandro, 81 of Uxbridge, formerly from Framingham, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 with his devoted family at his side after fight- ing a courageous battle with Esophageal Cancer. He is survived by his adoring wife of 60 years, Judith (Waite), His children, John Jr and his wife Karen of Framingham, Daughters, Marlo Logan and her husband Michael of Franklin, and Lynn Collari and her husband Dan of Holliston, his twin brother William and a sister Ann Phaneuf both of Milford, his brother-in-law, Robert Collins of Milford, and three sister-in-laws, Paula Rice, Nancy Colbeth and Grace Lomano all of FL. John also leaves behind six grandchildren who were the love of his life. Matthew Collari and his wife Lindsey of Portland Maine, Sydney Collari of Holliston, Ashley Paulsen and Kelsey DAllessandro of Framingham, Lindsey Logan and Derek Logan of Franklin, several loving nieces and nephews and many close friends. He was predeceased by a sister Doreen Savard of Milford, and his Sister-in-Laws Sandra Maxim and Carol DAlessandro. John was born in Milford, son of Arthur and Marion (Fricker). He graduated from Milford High in 1955 and enlisted into the U.S. Navy. He served proudly on the Destroyer U.S.S. Manley DD940. After he was honorably discharged he started his career in the retail Toy business, retiring from Child World stores after 28 years as Assistant Director of Loss Prevention. John loved spending his spare time in NH on Lake Winnipesaukee and his winters in Delray Beach FL. John was an avid reader. He enjoyed all history and military non-fiction. He loved a great game of golf and watching his favorite, Red Sox and Patriots. A funeral will be held Wednesday June 19, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford, MA. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Calling hours will be held Tuesday June 18, 2019 from 4:00- 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts made be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of John DAllessandro, at P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 18, 2019