"Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life." Mark Twain. John A. DeLuca embodied that quote in his 40 years working at the Framingham District Court. Sadly, John died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020. John was born in Providence, RI, to John B. and Barbara (Porter) DeLuca. He moved to Framingham when he was just 3 years old. John grew up in the Framingham Public Schools, was a graduate of Utica College, and earned his law degree from Suffolk University. In 1978, he started as an Assistant Clerk with the Framingham District Court and proudly worked his way up to Clerk Magistrate. He truly loved his career and the opportunity it afforded him to help people. John held season tickets for his beloved New England Patriots on the 50 yard line and spent many a Sunday cheering on his team. He enjoyed running and often participated in the Falmouth Road Race. More than anything John loved his family. He was a "lacrosse dad," documenting his sons' high school and college games with pictures, and was intensely delighted with his daughters artistic ability. John is survived by his children, Matthew and his wife, Alexandria, of Roslindale, Jenna Nastri and her husband, Matt, of Hudson, Jeffrey and his wife, Kana, of Canton; his former wife and dear friend, Deborah Martin DeLuca of Hudson; his beautiful granddaughters, Gia and Evelyn; his siblings, Robert, Lynne Hennessey, and Jane Marchitelli; and many nephews and their families. Johns family wishes to express their gratitude to the friends and co-workers who provided support and care to him over the last several years as he dealt with various health issues. Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Wednesday, August 5th from 3-7 PM. Due to current health restrictions, masks, and proper social distancing are required and those in attendance are asked not to linger in the funeral home. The family encourages anyone who is high risk, may have been exposed, or is concerned of being exposed to COVID-19 to send their remembrances to johndelucamemorial@gmail. com or reach out to the family via text, email, or phone in lieu of gathering for visiting hours. His graveside services will be held Thursday morning in Edgell Grove Cemetery, 53 Grove St. Framingham at 11 oclock. Please note the graveside service is limited to 100 attendees and will be live-streamed so that any one who wishes to witness the event can do so from the safety of their home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in his name to: The Ocular Immunology and Uveitis Foundation at www.uveitis.org
or a charity of your choice
. For online tributes, or to watch a live stream of his graveside services, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.