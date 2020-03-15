|
John A. Moran, 80, of Ashland, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was the son of the late Charles and Marion (Bliss) Moran and husband of Jeanette (Simpson) for 60 years. John was a firefighter for the Town of Ashland for over 20 years. In addition, he worked for the Ashland Housing for the Elderly and Bethany Healthcare as a maintenance worker. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Jeanine Gale of Fayetteville, N.C, and Brenda Richards and her husband Barry of Hopkinton, grandchildren, Joshua and Jonathan Gale, and Tyler and Nathan Richards, great- granddaughter, Lilianna Gale, and two sisters, Marla Lombard of Upton and Cookie Smith of TN. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ashland Fire Dept. Assoc. 70 Cedar St., Ashland, MA 01721 www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020