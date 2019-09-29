|
John Arnold Mylotte, age 77, from Southborough, MA died on September 22, 2019 after many years of poor health. John was born August 26, 1942 in Philadelphia. He graduated from Villanova University, received his Masters degree from Lehigh University, a law degree from Suffolk University and a certificate in technical writing at MIT. He was Director of Technical Publications and Public Affairs for the Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility in Natick, MA, and taught technical writing at Northeastern University. John received numerous awards for his proficiency in technical writing. In recent years John focused on writing and presenting his humorous poetry. He loved Sherlock Holmes and wrote clever short stories based on the Sherlock character. In 1998, he won the Sherlock Holmes Award for Best Mystery Story of the Year. John enjoyed his travels to England, France, China, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Canada and many areas of the United States. But, he always made his annual trip to Boothbay Harbor, Maine for several days of boat trips and lobster. He also enjoyed attending theater, concerts, museums and watching college basketball, the Red Sox and the Patriots. He had the amazing ability to name the tune and the performer after hearing just the first two bars of music from the 40s to the 80s. He is survived by his beloved Eva Benda with whom he shared his life since 1997, her two granddaughters Natasha and Elyssa and their mother Lucy, and Evas sister and brother-in-law Laurette and Bill Shrage. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Joseph and Pauline Ellen, his sister Pauline and her husband Paul, his brother Thomas, his closest friend Frank, and his faithful companion for 17 years, his bichon Puff. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at First Parish Unitarian Universalist, 26 Vernon St., Framingham on Saturday October 12 at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Johns memory may be made to First Parish in Framingham or to a .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019