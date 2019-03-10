|
|
John A. Shoucair, 82, of Southborough passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, after a period of declining health. He was the beloved hus- band of Nancy (Oleson) Shoucair for over 47 years. John attended Columbia University and earned his Bachelor Degree in design engineering at the University of New Hampshire. Among the places he worked the one he enjoyed most was at the Portsmouth Shipyard working on the nuclear powered submarine, USS Thresher. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son, John A Shoucair, Jr. and his wife, Bethany of Medway; his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rebecca and Olivia Shoucair; and many friends. A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, March 12, from to 10 to 11 am at St George Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Anna Street, Worcester. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Following the funeral service, burial will be in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in Johns memory to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019