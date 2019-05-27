|
John "Jack" Anastas, 83, of Hudson, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Rose Monahan Hospice in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA 01749. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St. Hudson, MA 0179. Burial will be private at a later date. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 27, 2019