John C. Buscone, 75, of Douglas, former longtime resident of Ashland died unexpectedly Thursday June 20th at his home. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Charlotte (Monte) Buscone. Mr. Buscone worked as a Master Electrician for many years in the Metrowest area. He served his country honorably with the Army in the early 1960s. He is survived by three daughters; Melissa Jean Buscone of Clinton; Jennifer Ellis and her husband John of Douglas; and Victoria Buscone of Ashland; two grandchildren; Austin Reid Berglin and Elizabeth Ellis, and his beloved dog Stella. Family and friends are invited to A celebration of Life Saturday August 3rd from 12:00- 5:00 PM at the Ashland Fish and Game, 3 Ponderosa Rd, Ashland, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to www.jacksgalore.org - a local jack russell terrier rescue organization. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 2, 2019