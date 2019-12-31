Home

John Jake Christopher Conway, Jr, 86 , of Deland Florida, passed away: Sunday, December 22, 2019 at a near by hospital. He was born on the 10th of March, 1933 in Natick, Ma., to the late Jeannette and John Conway. Jake was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Ann Jacobs, in 1995 and daughter Gail Lemieux in 1994. Jake served in the Army during the Korean War. Jake retired as a firefighter for the town of Natick, Ma., and then went to work as a carpenter on various jobs. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Firemen. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, especially Bob Black and his son John of Natick. He survived by a daughter, Linda Mullen of Summerville, S.C., and son, Johnathan C.Conway of Sarasota Fl.; 3 grandchildren Douglas Munro of Ashland, Ma., Linnette Mullen of Summerville, S.C., Lori Tarantino of Manchester, N.H.; and one great-grandchild Jacob Tarantino of Summerville, S.C., his sisters Jeannette Conway Genova of Boston, Ma., and Linda Conway Connell of Rye Beach, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019
