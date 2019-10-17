|
John Curtice Tibbets of Dalton, NH, died suddenly at his home October 11, 2019. Born in Nova Scotia, Canada on 1929, he was the son of Douglas and Dorothy Tibbets. John retired after 44 years working as a system analyst for Dennison Mfg. Co. of Framingham, MA. Has was key employee when one the first in the world RAMAC computer systems was brought online at Dennison, so much so that the company was reluctant to let him have personal time off even for the birth of a child. John was a member at the Congregational Church for many years and a current parishioner of the Trinity United Methodist Church in New Hampshire. He was a Cub Scout master and worked with the Boy Scouts for many years. He was President of the Band Association of Marlboro High School in MA and an avid New England Patriots fan. He served in the Air Force for three years prior to receiving an honorable discharge for hardship reasons when his father passed away and John had to come home and help support his mother and siblings. John was survived by his wife of 62 years Hester Tibbets and three childr- en Edward of Colorado, Lynne and her husband Jim of Virginia, Gary and wife Deborah of Massachusetts, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, his sister Dorothy Gipps and her husband Roger of FL, his sister Ruth Robinson and her husband Harold of MA . He was preceded by his brother David Tibbets and sister Lorraine Boyle. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, devoted husband and dedicated and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (shortandrowefuneralhome. com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough. An hour of visitation will be held Saturday morning from 9:00 | 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Trinity United Methodist Church in Whitefield, NH.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019