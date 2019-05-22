Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. MATTHIAS CHURCH
409 HEMENWAY ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
View Map
John Daniel Drummey, Jr., 80, of Marlborough, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Northborough. He was the son of the late John D. Drummey, Sr. and Lillian F. (McGee) Drummey and the husband of Gloria (DeAngelis) Drummey , to whom he had been married since 1959. He was also the brother of the late Tom Drummey, Barbara Drummey and Mary Messier. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Andrea Reger of Hubbardston, Deborah Hughes of Gardner, John D. Drummey III and his wife April of Marlborough, Patrick Drummey and his wife Martha of San Diego, CA, Mary Garvin and her husband Michael of N. Brookfield, Michael Drummey and his wife Ayako of Shrewsbury, Martin Drummey and his wife Deborah of Marlborough, Theresa Lawler and her husband John of Blackstone, Tim Drummey and his partner Katelyn of Marlborough and Erin Brown and her husband Randy of Shrewsbury. John is also survived by his 16 grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Friday May, 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA, 01752. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Matthias Church, Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752. Burial will be held at a later date. For full obituary, visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 22, 2019
