John David Nelson, 84, of Holliston, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Ann (Hennebry) and Herbert Nelson. He was the husband of 61 years to the love of his life, Elaine (Moresi) Nelson, who he met in High School. Upon his retirement in 1997, John had worked for Boston Edison for 35 years. He loved the ocean, boats, cars and took pleasure in sports, reading, crossword puzzles, and sudoku. Besides his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Sharon Scherer and her husband, Brian of Springfield, NH; 2 grandchildren, Cody and James, as well as his nephew, William Nelson of Bellingham. He is predeceased by his son, Michael and his siblings, Jim, Herbert, William and Marylou. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral mass will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. in St. Tarcisius Church in Framingham, burial will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451 or heart.org Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary