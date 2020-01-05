|
|
Dr. John E. Callinan, 87, of Southborough, passed away on January 3, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Webb) Callinan for over 60 years. John was a graduate of John Bapts High School in Bangor, ME and received his Bachelor's degree from Ricker College of Houlton, ME. He continued his education at New England College of Optometry in Boston and earned his Doctor of Optometry. Dr. Callinan owned a private practice in Framingham from 1964 until he retired in 2010. He was an active member of St. Anne Church of Southborough where he was a lector for many years. He was also a former member and past president of the Southborough Lions Club; past member of Framingham Knights of Columbus, and a member of Dull Mens Club with the Southborough Senior Citizens. One of John's passions was sailing his Flying Scott on Lake Massapoag in Sharon, at the yacht club, along with Lake Winnipesaukee and Sebago Lake. He loved his sail boat. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Catherine James and her husband, Mark of Seneca Falls, NY; Edward Callinan and his wife Pamela of Sebago, ME; Sean Callinan and his wife Amy of Hudson; a granddaughter, Emily James and her fiance, Cody Kessler of Liverpool, NY. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough, MA. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 11 a.m. at St Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent in John's memory to Southborough Senior Center, 9 Cordaville Road, Southborough, MA 01772. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020