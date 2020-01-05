|
John E. Carr, 58, a lifelong Framingham resident, passed away peacefully December 31, 2019 after a long illness. He was the husband of Diane M. (Ahearn) Bosworth with whom he shared 11 years of marriage. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Sherwood and Doris (Collins) Carr and Thomas Lupien, Sr. of Wayland and graduated from Framingham North High School with the class of 1980. He was employed for 26 years as a parts manager for Land Rover Metrowest until retiring in 2008. John enjoyed fishing on the Cape and trips to North Conway NH but especially loved time spent with grandchildren at the beach. He was a member of the AMVETS in Natick and Framingham Elks Lodge, BPOE 1264. In addition to his wife, he is survived by 4 sisters: Louise Dakai of Framingham, Alice Hart & her husband Gary of Framingham, Donna Griffin & her husband Tom of Falmouth and Zita Coggins & her husband Fred of Northbridge; a brother: Tom Lupien & wife Ruthie of Framingham; his stepsons: Jason and Jerry Bosworth and grandchildren: Ryder, Josie, Cameron and June Bosworth; and many nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be held Thursday January 9, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A memorial service will follow at noon. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John's name may be made to: The Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA. 01702. For further information and memorial page, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020