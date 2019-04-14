|
John Edward "Jack" Pittman, Sr., died April 7, 2019 in Naples, FL. He had been a resident the past 21 years. Jack was born in South Boston, MA and attended Northeastern University. He served in the U S Coast Guard from 1952 to 1956. Jack worked as an electrical engineer for Bell Labs and later New England Telephone. He enjoyed woodworking and was a very good handyman especially with electrical issues. His family was important to him and spending time with family and friends on Sagamore Beach were cherished memories. He is survived by his children, John E. (Laura) Pittman II of Ashland, MA, Steven V. (Caryn) Pittman of Upton, MA, and Lisa M. (David) Dawe of Oriental, NC. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, a sister Betty Sullivan of North Dartmouth, MA, and his brothers, Don, Bill, and Bob Pittman all of Naples. He was preceded in death by Jeana in 2018 and by a brother James Joseph Pittman, Jr. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17 at 10:00 am at St. Margaret Church 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, MA. The family will receive friends on Tues- day from 6 until 8 pm at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to the s Project. org, or the of Florida, 1040 Woodcock Road, Suite 119, Orlando, FL 32803.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019