John F. King, 88, a lifelong Saxonville resident died Sunday, February 3, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Henry and Isabel (Reardon) King, and was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Dunn) King. John was raised in Saxon- ville and graduated Framingham High School in 1948. He enlisted in the Army and proudly served during the Korean War. He worked for many years as an installation/maintenance manager with New England Telephone. In 1964 John began serving his Framingham community when he was elected to the Framingham School Committee, and re elected again in 1967. By 1969 he ran and was elected as a Framingham Selectman, and served until 1993. In his later years he enjoyed friends and fellow citizens, and a cup of coffee at the Honey Dew in Nobscot. John is survived by his son, Scott Frazer and his wife Rebecca of Saxonville, his son-in-law, Kevin Porter of Framingham, his grandchildren, Kelley Porter and Steven Porter both of Framingham, and many nieces and nep- hews. Besides his wife Mary, John was predeceased by his daughter Sheryl Porter, and his siblings, Bobby, Mary Lou, Billy, and Henry. In keeping with Johns wishes his family celebrated his life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Johns name to the . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019
