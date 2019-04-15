|
John F. Maguire Jr.,age 97, a World War II veteran, passed away in his sleep on April 12, 2019 from complications due to pneumonia at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford. John F. Maguire Jr. was born in Arlington on December 18, 1921 to John F. and Hazel (Jackman) Maguire Sr. He was the oldest of 5 children and is survived by his two sisters, Ann Presho of Arlington and Marjorie Caterino of Woburn, along with 2 nieces and 2 nephews, 3 great-nieces, 1 great-nephew and 2 great great-nephews. John graduated from Arlington High School where he played hockey. He ran and finished the Boston Marathon. Joining the Army during WW II, he served in France and Italy with the 189th Army Engineers, was seriously injured when he stepped on a land mine. Unbeknownst to him, at the same time his youngest brother, Thomas Maguire, was killed in the war, 3 miles away from him. John loved the annual reunions he held throughout the country, remaining in contact with his 189th Engineer brothers and their wives. After the war, John was an insurance adjuster for several years. A graduate of Suffolk Law School, he practiced law until his retirement. The late President John F. Kennedy gave the Commencement Address. John was an avid writer and had several books and articles published. John met and married his wife, Mary (Davis) Maguire of Dorchester. They were married for sixty-nine years prior to Mary's passing in 2015. They moved to Wayland in 1950, residing there 65 years during which time they raised 4 daughters and one son. John is survived by daughters Mary Frost of Henniker, N.H., Kathleen and husband Joseph Hill of Rindge, N.H., Joan Maguire of Penacook, N.H. and Patricia Watt of North Conway, N.H. He is pre-deceased by his son, John F. Maguire III formerly of Stow. He also leaves behind granddaughters Leah Carbonneau, Jamie Strawbridge, Brooke Watt, Tara Watt, Ali Singh, Rachel Maguire, grandsons Alan Carbonneau, Andrew Frost and Jason Maguire, along with great-grandsons Tyler Frost, Christian Carbonneau, Cameron Carbonneau. Elijah Watt, Jeremiah Watt, and great-granddaughters Leilani Carbonneau and Aryana Watt. John always remembered the first opening day of the Red Sox that his father took him to. He loved the Boston Bruins and held season tickets for many years. He especially enjoyed listening to the music of the Big Band era and treated fellow hospital patients to the sounds and enjoyment of the bands. Visitations will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a prayer service at 11:30 a.m. at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Interment will follow in the Maguire family lot in North Cemetery in Wayland. For condolences and directions visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 15, 2019