John Hill Greendale, Sr., 80, of Holliston, passed Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born in Springfield, son of the late Marjorie (Richardson) and Horace Greendale. Survived by two sons, John Hill Greendale Jr. (Rosanna), and Alan Greendale Sr. His daughter-in-law, Elizabeth and six grandchildren; Joey, Carolyn, Jeff Intinarelli (Carmel), Alan, Jr., Jake and Riley; his sister, Jean and her two grandchildren, Jordan and Sarah, as well as his former wife and friend, Mary Greendale. Prior to retirement he was Chief of the Airdrop Division at Natick Labs, then Self employed carpenter and avid car guy. Private graveside. Visit www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
