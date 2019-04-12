|
Of Framingham, formerly of Waltham, passed away, Wednesday morning, April 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was 63. Born and raised in Seoul, Korea to Jean (Chin) Kuecker of San Jose, CA and the late Herbert Hoglund. John moved to the United States when he was 10 moving from place to place. He settled in Waltham in 1973 and finally to Framingham in 1986, where he has been a resident ever since. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Mr. Hoglund was self-employed as a Field Service Manager for his company Preventive Maintenance Systems. In his spare time John enjoyed playing, KENO, bowling, and spending time with his family He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Lorraine (Palmer) Hoglund of Framingham, his devoted children Lisa Zancewicz and her husband Brian of Clinton and Jeffrey Hoglund and his longtime girlfriend Tina Sullivan of Framingham, his brother Herbert Hoglund of GA, and his cherished grandchildren Marshal, Macy, Courtney, and Jeffrey, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Karen Lee. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service in celebration of Johns life at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., Waltham, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2 - 6 p.m. Parking attendants will be on duty.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019