1/1
John H. Ochoa Alzate
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Harold Ochoa Alzate of Ashland, MA has tragically passed away, unexpectedly and suddenly, on October 13, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a kind, intelligent, honorable, supportive, a bit reserved but also fun-loving, family man with a big loving heart, and he will be missed terribly by his loved ones | his wife Luba, his 3 sons | Daniel Simon Ochoa, Tommy Alexander Ochoa, and Jacob Joshua Ochoa; his mother Amparo Alzate Balseca; his father Rodrigo Balseca; his brother Ivan Rodrigo Balseca; his sister Gabriela Balseca Cueva; his nieces, nephews, cousins and the rest of the big extended family; his in-law family; his friends and his colleagues. Johns last home was in Ashland, MA; and he has lived in other Massachusetts towns before, as well as in Colombia & Ecuador. He loved his three sons deeply; he also loved music, keyboards and The Doors rock band; he loved mechanics and tinkering with electronics since he was a child; he enjoyed traveling and regarded the Basque part of Spain as one of the most beautiful places on earth; he loved and always cared for his family. Johnny | you will always be with us in our hearts, always. Services are private. Online condolences can be made at mataresefuneral. com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved