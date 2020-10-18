John Harold Ochoa Alzate of Ashland, MA has tragically passed away, unexpectedly and suddenly, on October 13, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a kind, intelligent, honorable, supportive, a bit reserved but also fun-loving, family man with a big loving heart, and he will be missed terribly by his loved ones | his wife Luba, his 3 sons | Daniel Simon Ochoa, Tommy Alexander Ochoa, and Jacob Joshua Ochoa; his mother Amparo Alzate Balseca; his father Rodrigo Balseca; his brother Ivan Rodrigo Balseca; his sister Gabriela Balseca Cueva; his nieces, nephews, cousins and the rest of the big extended family; his in-law family; his friends and his colleagues. Johns last home was in Ashland, MA; and he has lived in other Massachusetts towns before, as well as in Colombia & Ecuador. He loved his three sons deeply; he also loved music, keyboards and The Doors rock band; he loved mechanics and tinkering with electronics since he was a child; he enjoyed traveling and regarded the Basque part of Spain as one of the most beautiful places on earth; he loved and always cared for his family. Johnny | you will always be with us in our hearts, always. Services are private. Online condolences can be made at mataresefuneral. com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.