Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
John I. Shaw


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John I. Shaw Obituary
John I. Shaw age 81, resident of Sudbury, Massachusetts for 55 years, passed away on April 15, 2019. John was born in Somerville, on October 10, 1937 and was the son of John and Pearle Shaw. John was employed at Raytheon for 37 years where he was a financial program manager. As a young man, he became an Eagle Scout; he loved the outdoors and enjoyed boating with his wife and family on Cape Cod. Beloved husband of Nancy Gail Shaw (Daddona). Devoted father of John Shaw Jr. and his wife Janice Shaw of New Hampshire, Karen Shaw-Smith and her husband Steven Smith of Lincoln, Massachusetts and Joseph Shaw and his wife Julie Shaw of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. Survived by his younger sister, Judith Shaw of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Cherished grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Samantha, Christopher, Jillian and Lisa Shaw, Stefanie, Stacie and Erica Smith and Joseph Jr., S. Elizabeth and Benjamin Shaw and 11 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours are on Friday, April 19 from 4-7 PM at the Duckett- J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Road, Sudbury MA. Funeral services will be at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute on Saturday, April 20 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 329 Concord Road, Sudbury.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
