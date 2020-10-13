John "Jay" J. Cady, 80, of Hudson, MA passed away peacefully while resting in his favorite chair at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He is survived by his cousin, John Cady and his wife Lynn of Milford, MA; his nieces: Susan Cady and her husband Michael Schmidt of Candia, NH and Marcia Trudeau of Candia, NH; his nephews: Arthur L. Cady of PA, Joseph Desisto and (former) wife Caroline of Plymouth, MA, John Desisto and his wife Suzanne of Milford, MA and Jim Desisto and his wife Jan of Carver, MA; several grand nieces and nephews, and friends. His brother, Arthur L. Cady, Jr. and his sister, Lucille Desisto along with his beloved cat Toffee predeceased him. John was born in Boston, MA the son of the late Arthur L. and Mary (Riley) Cady, Sr., and was raised in Randolph, MA where he graduated from Randolph High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Johns Marine division was involved with the Bay of Pigs invasion. Upon his return home he lived briefly in Brockton, MA before buying his home in Hudson, MA in 1969. He worked full time with the Department of Corrections in MA rotating to multiple facilities until his retirement in 2000. John enjoyed keeping busy so he continued to work part time doing maintenance for the Loyal Order of the Moose in Marlborough, MA and spent time with the AM Vets. He was a lifelong bachelor who devoted himself to caring for family members. He loved chicken Chow Mein, avoided vegetables with the exception of mashed potatoes, and believed in eating dessert first. Most of all, John loved being with those dear to him, chatting and telling stories. He was an exceptional listener who found humor in every situation. He never hesitated to help a person in need. He inspired us all with his unwavering faith and was a longtime parishioner of St. Michael Parish in Hudson, MA. All who knew John will miss his gift of friendship. All are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 8:30am-10:30am at the Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St, Hudson, MA 01749. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am in St. Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA 01749 followed by burial with military honors in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy, MA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store